Flint, MI— The Genesee County Health Department is offering several no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Flint as an ongoing effort to get more shots into arms. 

Appointments are not needed. For all clinics, there will be no out-of-pocket costs, deductibles, or co-payments. Insurance is not required to get the shot.

All minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. 

Here’s the schedule for this week.

DateLocationTimeVaccine Type
Wednesday, Sept. 22Central Church of the Nazarene
1261 West Bristol Rd, Flint, MI 48507		10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Pfizer (ages 12+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
Thursday, Sept 23Shiloh Baptist Missionary
2120 Saginaw St, Flint, 48505		3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.Moderna (ages 18+) 

