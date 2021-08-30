Never miss a beat! Sign up for the Flint Beat newsletter.
Flint, MI— The Genesee County Health Department is offering several no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Flint as an ongoing effort to get more shots into arms.
Appointments are not needed. For all clinics, there will be no out-of-pocket costs, deductibles, or co-payments. Insurance is not required to get the shot.
All minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Here’s the schedule for this week.
|Date
|Location
|Time
|Vaccine Type
|Tuesday, Aug 31
|Our Lady of Guadalupe
2316 Coldwater Rd, Flint, MI 48505
|12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 12+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
|Agape Baptist Church
G5353 Clio Rd., Flint, MI 48504
|11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (12+) and Moderna (18+)
|Wednesday, Sept 1
|Central Church of the Nazarene
1261 West Bristol Rd, Flint, MI 48507
|10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 12+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
|UM-Flint — North Riverbank
400 Mill St., Flint, MI 48503
(on the lawn behind the recreation center)
|1:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+), and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
|Thursday, Sept 2
|Shiloh Baptist Missionary
2120 Saginaw St, Flint, 48505
|3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Moderna (ages 18+)
|Friday, Sept 3
|Michigan United Event
Sarvis Park, Flint, MI
|4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
|Saturday, Sept 4
|Michigan United Event
Hasselbring Senior Center
1002 W. Home Ave., Flint, MI 48505
|6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)