Flint, MI— The Genesee County Health Department alongside several other health organizations are offering several COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Flint, Mich. as an ongoing effort to get more people vaccinated.

For all clinics, there are no out-of-pocket costs, deductibles, or co-payments. Insurance is not required to get a vaccination.

5-11 year olds are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. If a parent or guardian is not available, they must print, complete the form found here, and send it with the appointed adult.

Those who are homebound can also request an at-home vaccination here.

Here’s the schedule for this week.