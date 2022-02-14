Never miss a beat! Sign up for the Flint Beat newsletter.
Flint, MI— The Genesee County Health Department alongside several other health organizations are offering several COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Flint, Mich. as an ongoing effort to get more people vaccinated.
For all clinics, there are no out-of-pocket costs, deductibles, or co-payments. Insurance is not required to get a vaccination.
Five- to 11-year-olds are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. If a parent or guardian is not available they must print and complete the form found here and send it with the appointed adult.
Those who are homebound can also request an at-home vaccination here.
|Date
|Location
|Time
|Vaccine Type
|Tuesday, Feb 15
|Our Lady of Guadalupe
2316 Coldwater Rd, Flint, MI
|12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
|Word of Life Church
460 W. Atherton Rd.
Flint, MI
|12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here**
|Bethel United Methodist
1309 N. Ballenger Hwy.
Flint, MI
|2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here
|Wednesday, Feb 16
|Central Church of the Nazarene
1261 West Bristol Rd, Flint, MI
|10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
|Word of Life Church
460 W. Atherton Rd.
Flint, MI
|12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here**
|Bethel United Methodist
1309 N. Ballenger Hwy.
Flint, MI
|2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here**
|Flint Police Mini Station
North End Mini Station
4535 Martin Luther King Ave. Flint, MI
|2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+), and boosters (ages 18+)
*Free COVID testing is also available at this site.*
|Shiloh Baptist Missionary
2120 Saginaw St, Flint,
|3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
|Thursday, Feb 17
|Word of Life Church
460 W. Atherton Rd.
Flint, MI
|12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here**
|Bethel United Methodist
1309 N. Ballenger Hwy.
Flint, MI
|1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here**
|Friday, Feb 18
|Flint Police Mini Station
South Flint Plaza Dort Mall
3600 Dort Hwy., Suite 6, Fint, MI
|10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+), and boosters (ages 18+)
*Free COVID testing is also available at this site.*
|Macedonia Baptist Church
G5443 Saginaw St.
Flint, MI
|10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here**
|Saturday, Feb 19
|Macedonia Baptist Church
G5443 Saginaw St.
Flint, MI
|10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here**