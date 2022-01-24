Flint, MI— The Genesee County Health Department alongside several other health organizations are offering several COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Flint, Mich. as an ongoing effort to get more people vaccinated. 

For all clinics, there are no out-of-pocket costs, deductibles, or co-payments. Insurance is not required to get a vaccination.

Five to 11 year olds are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. If a parent or guardian is not available, they must print, complete the form found here, and send it with the appointed adult.

Those who are homebound can also request an at-home vaccination here.

DateLocationTimeVaccine Type
Monday, Jan 24Macedonia Baptist Church
G5443 Saginaw St.
Flint, MI		10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)

*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here**
Tuesday, Jan 25Our Lady of Guadalupe
2316 Coldwater Rd, Flint, MI
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
Word of Life Church
460 W. Atherton Rd.
Flint, MI		12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)

*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here**
Bethel United Methodist
1309 N. Ballenger Hwy.
Flint, MI		2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)

*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here
Wednesday, Jan 26Central Church of the Nazarene
1261 West Bristol Rd, Flint, MI		10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Pfizer (ages 5+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
Word of Life Church
460 W. Atherton Rd.
Flint, MI		12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)

*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here**
Bethel United Methodist
1309 N. Ballenger Hwy.
Flint, MI		2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)

*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here**
Thursday, Jan 27 Word of Life Church
460 W. Atherton Rd.
Flint, MI		12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)

*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here**
Bethel United Methodist
1309 N. Ballenger Hwy.
Flint, MI		1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)

*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here**
Shiloh Baptist Missionary
2120 Saginaw St, Flint, MI		3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+) 
Friday, Jan 28 Macedonia Baptist Church
G5443 Saginaw St.
Flint, MI		10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)

*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here**
Saturday, Jan 29 Macedonia Baptist Church
G5443 Saginaw St.
Flint, MI		10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)

*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here**

