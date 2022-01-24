Never miss a beat! Sign up for the Flint Beat newsletter.
Flint, MI— The Genesee County Health Department alongside several other health organizations are offering several COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Flint, Mich. as an ongoing effort to get more people vaccinated.
For all clinics, there are no out-of-pocket costs, deductibles, or co-payments. Insurance is not required to get a vaccination.
Five to 11 year olds are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. If a parent or guardian is not available, they must print, complete the form found here, and send it with the appointed adult.
Those who are homebound can also request an at-home vaccination here.
|Date
|Location
|Time
|Vaccine Type
|Monday, Jan 24
|Macedonia Baptist Church
G5443 Saginaw St.
Flint, MI
|10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here**
|Tuesday, Jan 25
|Our Lady of Guadalupe
2316 Coldwater Rd, Flint, MI
|12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
|Word of Life Church
460 W. Atherton Rd.
Flint, MI
|12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here**
|Bethel United Methodist
1309 N. Ballenger Hwy.
Flint, MI
|2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here
|Wednesday, Jan 26
|Central Church of the Nazarene
1261 West Bristol Rd, Flint, MI
|10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
|Word of Life Church
460 W. Atherton Rd.
Flint, MI
|12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here**
|Bethel United Methodist
1309 N. Ballenger Hwy.
Flint, MI
|2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here**
|Thursday, Jan 27
|Word of Life Church
460 W. Atherton Rd.
Flint, MI
|12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here**
|Bethel United Methodist
1309 N. Ballenger Hwy.
Flint, MI
|1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here**
|Shiloh Baptist Missionary
2120 Saginaw St, Flint, MI
|3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
|Friday, Jan 28
|Macedonia Baptist Church
G5443 Saginaw St.
Flint, MI
|10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here**
|Saturday, Jan 29
|Macedonia Baptist Church
G5443 Saginaw St.
Flint, MI
|10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
*Free COVID testing is also available at this site. Make an appointment here**