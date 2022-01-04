Flint, MI— The Genesee County Health Department alongside several other health organizations are offering several COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Flint, Mich. as an ongoing effort to get more people vaccinated. 

For all clinics, there are no out-of-pocket costs, deductibles, or co-payments. Insurance is not required to get a vaccination.

Five to 11 year olds are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. If a parent or guardian is not available, they must print, complete the form found here, and send it with the appointed adult.

Those who are homebound can also request an at-home vaccination here.

Booster shots are also available at all sites.

DateLocationTimeVaccine Type
Wednesday, Jan 5Central Church of the Nazarene
1261 West Bristol Rd, Flint, MI		10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Pfizer (ages 5+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
Hamilton Community Health Network North Pointe Clinic
5710 Clio Rd, Flint, MI

*Appointment Required*		9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.Moderna (ages 18+), Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+), and the Flu shot
Thursday, Jan 6Shiloh Baptist Missionary
2120 Saginaw St, Flint, MI		3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+) 
UM-Flint Northbank Center
432 Saginaw St., Flint 48502		10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.Pfizer (5+) and Moderna (18+)

Carmen Nesbitt

Carmen Nesbitt is a journalist with diverse experience in news reporting and feature writing. She wrote for Hour Detroit and SEEN Magazine before joining the Flint Beat news team as an education and public...

