Flint, MI— The Genesee County Health Department alongside several other health organizations are offering several COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Flint, Mich. as an ongoing effort to get more people vaccinated.
For all clinics, there are no out-of-pocket costs, deductibles, or co-payments. Insurance is not required to get a vaccination.
Five to 11 year olds are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. If a parent or guardian is not available, they must print, complete the form found here, and send it with the appointed adult.
Those who are homebound can also request an at-home vaccination here.
Booster shots are also available at all sites.
|Date
|Location
|Time
|Vaccine Type
|Wednesday, Jan 5
|Central Church of the Nazarene
1261 West Bristol Rd, Flint, MI
|10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
|Hamilton Community Health Network North Pointe Clinic
5710 Clio Rd, Flint, MI
*Appointment Required*
|9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
|Moderna (ages 18+), Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+), and the Flu shot
|Thursday, Jan 6
|Shiloh Baptist Missionary
2120 Saginaw St, Flint, MI
|3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
|UM-Flint Northbank Center
432 Saginaw St., Flint 48502
|10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (5+) and Moderna (18+)