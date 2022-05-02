Flint, MI— The Genesee County Health Department alongside several other health organizations are offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Flint, Mich. in an ongoing effort to get more people vaccinated.

For all clinics, there are no out-of-pocket costs, deductibles, or co-payments. Insurance is not required to get a vaccination.

Five- to 11-year-olds are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. If a parent or guardian is not available they must print and complete the form found here and send it with the appointed adult.

Those who are homebound can also request an at-home vaccination here.

Here is this week’s schedule: