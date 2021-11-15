Flint, MI— The Genesee County Health Department alongside several other health organizations are offering several COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Flint, Mich. as an ongoing effort to get more people vaccinated. 

For all clinics, there are no out-of-pocket costs, deductibles, or co-payments. Insurance is not required to get a vaccination.

5-11 year olds are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. If a parent or guardian is not available, they must print, complete the form found here, and send it with the appointed adult.

Here’s the schedule for this week.

DateLocationTimeVaccine Type
Tuesday, Nov 16Our Lady of Guadalupe
2316 Coldwater Rd, Flint, MI
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+)
Wednesday, Nov 17Central Church of the Nazarene
1261 West Bristol Rd, Flint, MI		10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Pfizer (ages 5+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
Hamilton Community Health Network
 North Pointe Clinic
5710 Clio Rd, Flint, MI

*Appointment Required*		9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.Moderna (ages 18+), Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+), and the Flu shot
Southwestern Academy
420 W. 12th St., Flint, MI 48507		3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.Pfizer (ages 5+), Moderna (ages 18+), and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
Thursday, Nov 18Shiloh Baptist Missionary
2120 Saginaw St, Flint, MI		3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.Pfizer (ages 5+) and Moderna (ages 18+) 

Carmen Nesbitt

