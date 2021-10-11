Never miss a beat! Sign up for the Flint Beat newsletter.
Flint, MI— The Genesee County Health Department is offering several no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Flint as an ongoing effort to get more shots into arms.
Appointments are not needed. For all clinics, there are no out-of-pocket costs, deductibles, or co-payments. Insurance is not required to get the shot.
All minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Here’s the schedule for this week.
|Date
|Location
|Time
|Vaccine Type
|Tuesday, Oct 12
|Our Lady of Guadalupe
2316 Coldwater Rd, Flint, MI 48505
|12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 12+) and Moderna (ages 18+)p
|Wednesday, Oct 13
|Central Church of the Nazarene
1261 West Bristol Rd, Flint, MI 48507
|10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 12+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
|Thursday, Oct 14
|Shiloh Baptist Missionary
2120 Saginaw St, Flint, 48505
|3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Moderna (ages 18+)