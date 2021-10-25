Flint, MI— The Genesee County Health Department is offering several no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Flint, Mich. as an ongoing effort to get more people vaccinated.

For all clinics, there are no out-of-pocket costs, deductibles, or co-payments. Insurance is not required to get a vaccination.

All minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Here’s the schedule for this week.