Flint, MI—Easter is just ahead, and Flint’s event organizers are inviting residents to festivities across the city to celebrate.

Whether you observe the holiday or not, Flint will be full of activities, music, and, of course, some well-hidden Easter eggs for everyone this weekend:

Friday, April 15

  • Egg-straordinary Egg Hunt | Flint Children’s Museum (1602 University Ave.) | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    Event will feature candy, toys, t-shirts, and the potential for a free family membership. Pre-register for four different sessions at (810)-767-5437.
  • Golden Bunny Easter Egg Hunt | 2300 Lapeer Rd. | 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.
    Event will feature spring pictures, $1 Sno-Cones, and the chance for children of all ages to find the golden bunny.
  • Screening of Peter Rabbit | Capitol Theatre (140 E 2nd St.) | 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Sunday, April 17

  • Easter Dance with the Conjuto Champz | Flint Eagles #629 (2149 Dort Highway) | 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Easter Egg Hunt and Giveaway by rapper YN Jay | Northwestern High School parking lot (g2138 W. Carpenter Rd.)| 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
    Event will feature bounce houses, food, virtual reality games, free Easter baskets, and “360 rolling cars,” or vehicles designed to safely rotate completely around while passengers are inside.

Know of any other Easter events? Let us know in the comments!

Kate Stockrahm

Kate is Flint Beat's business and nonprofit reporter. She joins the team as a corps member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered...

