Flint, MI—Easter is just ahead, and Flint’s event organizers are inviting residents to festivities across the city to celebrate.

Whether you observe the holiday or not, Flint will be full of activities, music, and, of course, some well-hidden Easter eggs for everyone this weekend:

Friday, April 15

Egg-straordinary Egg Hunt | Flint Children’s Museum (1602 University Ave.) | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Event will feature candy, toys, t-shirts, and the potential for a free family membership. Pre-register for four different sessions at (810)-767-5437.

Golden Bunny Easter Egg Hunt | 2300 Lapeer Rd. | 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Event will feature spring pictures, $1 Sno-Cones, and the chance for children of all ages to find the golden bunny.

Screening of Peter Rabbit | Capitol Theatre (140 E 2nd St.) | 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Feed a Family for Easter Food Giveaway | Bethel United Methodist Church (1309 N. Ballenger Highway) | 10 a.m.

Event will feature food from Flint Fresh.

Easter EGG-stravaganza | Riverbank Park | 2 – 6 p.m.

Event will feature an egg hunt, bounce house, photo booth, and more. Free parking will be offered at the Flat Lot and Riverbank Parking Ramp.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt | Kearsley Park | 7 – 9 p.m.

This is a ticketed, 21+ event. More details can be found on the event’s ticketing website.

Sunday, April 17

Easter Dance with the Conjuto Champz | Flint Eagles #629 (2149 Dort Highway) | 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt and Giveaway by rapper YN Jay | Northwestern High School parking lot (g2138 W. Carpenter Rd.)| 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Event will feature bounce houses, food, virtual reality games, free Easter baskets, and “360 rolling cars,” or vehicles designed to safely rotate completely around while passengers are inside.

Know of any other Easter events? Let us know in the comments!