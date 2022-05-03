Flint, MI—Cinco de Mayo might be a misunderstood holiday (it’s commonly mistaken for Mexican Independence Day, though it actually commemorates the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France in the Battle of Puebla) but many Americans still love to celebrate it–and that includes Flintstones.

So, if you’re looking for Cinco de Mayo plans, below is a short list of events in and around Flint this week. If we missed one, please let us know in the comments.

Miércoles, Cuatro de Mayo (Wednesday, May 4)

Cuatro de Mayo at the Loft, featuring DJ Degollado | 515 Buckham Alley, Flint, Mich. 48502 | 8 p.m. to midnight

Jueves, Cinco de Mayo (Thursday, May 5)

Cinco de Mayo Pura Fiesta at Market Tap | 300 E. First Street, Flint, Mich. 48502 | 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo Punk Rock Party at Flint City Hard Cider Co. | 610 Martin Luther King Ave., Flint, Mich. 48502 | 7 p.m. to close

Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Cancun Mexican Restaurant #2, featuring live Mariachi music | 8291 Silver Lake Road, Linden, Mich. 48451 | 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm

Viernes, Seis de Mayo (Friday, May 6)

Cinco de Mayo en el Sexto at Flint Eagles 629, featuring Folklorico dancing and El Corporacion | 2149 N. Dort Highway, Flint, Mich. 48506 | 8 p.m. to midnight

Sábado, Siete de Mayo (Saturday, May 7)

Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Soriano’s Mexican Kitchen | 836 Saginaw Street, Flint, Mich. 48502 | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.



