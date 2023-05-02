Flint, MI—Cinco de Mayo, a holiday commemorating the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France in the Battle of Puebla, is this Friday.

While the holiday is a relatively minor one in Mexico itself, it has become a day of celebration of Mexican culture and heritage here in the United States.

Aside from the city’s year-round array of highly-recommended Mexican restaurants, Flint is also playing host to a few Cinco-specific festivities this Friday. If we missed one, please let us know in the comments.