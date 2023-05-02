Flint, MI—Cinco de Mayo, a holiday commemorating the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France in the Battle of Puebla, is this Friday.
While the holiday is a relatively minor one in Mexico itself, it has become a day of celebration of Mexican culture and heritage here in the United States.
Aside from the city’s year-round array of highly-recommended Mexican restaurants, Flint is also playing host to a few Cinco-specific festivities this Friday. If we missed one, please let us know in the comments.
- Cinco de Mayo at Sauce | 352 S. Saginaw St., Flint, Mich. 48502 | 11 a.m. to close
- Cinco de Mayo in Buckham Alley | Buckham Alley, Downtown Flint, Mich. | 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cinco de Mayo Celebration with Sonic Duo | Barley & Vine, 1072 S Elms Road, Suite B Flint, Mich. 48532 | 4 p.m. to midnight
- Flint Recovery Arts & Music Show: The Cinco De Mayo Edition | 444 S. Saginaw St., Flint, Mich. 48502 | 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.