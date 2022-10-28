Flint, MI – Flint organizers are celebrating the Halloween season through a series of events in the days leading up to the holiday on October 31, 2022, including trick-or-treating, art fairs and a free film.

See a list of the events below:

Saturday, October 29

Halloween Happenings | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Flint Institute of Arts, 1120 E. Kearsley St.

Event will feature a scavenger hunt, trick-or-treat in the galleries and arts and crafts for children ages four and up and accompanying adults. Organizers ask that groups of six or more make reservations with the FIA Education Department.

Midnight Museum Horror Marketplace | noon to 5 p.m. | Flint Local 432, 124 W. 1st St.

Event will feature horror artists, authors, crafters, vendors and interactive surprises.

Halloween: Graveyard Get-Down | 5 to 8 p.m. | Latinx Technology and Community Center, 2101 Lewis St.

Event will feature pumpkin painting, cider and donuts, candy and heated tents with capacity for 1,000. Lewis Street will be closed for trick-or-treating families.

Sunday, October 30

APO Trunk or Treat | 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. | Atwood Stadium, 701 University Ave.

Event will feature a free, open-to-the-public trunk or treat hosting by one of Kettering University’s fraternities, Alpha Phi Omega.

Monday, October 31

Trunk or Treat | 4:00 p.m. | Flint Development Center, 4121 Martin Luther King Ave.

Event will feature a cookout with burgers and hotdogs for the whole family, plus candy.

Screening of Casper (1995) | 5:30 p.m. | Capitol Theatre, 140 E. 2nd St.

Halloween Candy Giveaway | 5:30 to 7 p.m. | Berston Fieldhouse, 3300 N. Saginaw St.

Event will feature a candy giveaway and live music.