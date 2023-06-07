Flint, MI—Though June 19 falls on a Monday this year, that hasn’t slowed organizers from planning a host of festivities around the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Starting June 9, whether you’re looking to celebrate or participate in Flint’s Juneteenth events, here’s a round up of options to get involved in the holiday’s happenings.

If we missed your event, please reach out to us at team@flintbeat.com or leave us a note in the comments.

June 9 to June 11, 2023

Friday, June 9 | BLM Mural Painting | 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King and University Avenues

Saturday, June 10 | Juneteenth Kickoff Event | 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Sarvis Park (4000 Wisner St.)

Saturday, June 1o | BLM Mural Painting | 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King and University Avenues in downtown Flint

Sunday, June 11 | BLM Mural Painting | 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King and University Avenues in downtown Flint

Sunday, June 11 | Historic St. John Street Dance | 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. John Street Memorial Park (Massachusetts Ave. and West Boulevard Dr.)

June 12 to June 15, 2023

Monday, June 12 | “Financial Literacy Justice” workshop, meant to help educate entrepreneurs and small business owners on best practices | 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Flushing Professional Suites (G-3163 Flushing Rd.)

Tuesday, June 13 | “Legacy and Literacy” event, to include a community fashion show, live music and food | 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hasselbring Senior Center (1002 Home St.)

Wednesday, June 14 | Historical War Stories event, which will explore Civil War history centered around Black soldiers | 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Berston Field House (3300 Saginaw St.)

Thursday, June 15 | Ujamaa Market, celebrating the soft-open of the North Flint Food Market | 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the North Flint Food Market (5402 N. Clio Rd.)

Thursday, June 15 | BBQ and Job Expo Preparation event, meant to help sharpen interview skills for those participating in the Job Expo event on June| 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Higher Quality of Life Ministries Vision Center (5601 N. Saginaw St.)

June 16 to June 18, 2023

Friday, June 16 | “The Spotlight” event, featuring art activities for children, vendors and performances| 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sloan Museum and Longway Planetarium “green space” (1221 E. Kearsley St.)

Friday, June 16 | Freedom Fund Youth Dinner | 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sloan Museum (1221 E. Kearsley St.)

Saturday, June 17 | Harambee Breakfast and Ujamaa Job Expo | 9 a.m. to noon at Higher Quality of Life Ministries Vision Center (5601 N. Saginaw St. Flint, MI)

Saturday, June 17 | Rededication of the Black Lives Matter mural | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King and University Avenues in downtown Flint

Sunday, June 18 | Healing Circle | 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Martin Luther King Peace Park (Martin Luther King Ave. and McClellan Street)

June 19, 2023

Juneteenth Celebration | Noon to 4 p.m. at Max Brandon Park (3606 Dupont St.), parade line up begins at 5 p.m. and heads to Riverbank Park in downtown Flint

Afrobeats Party | 6 p.m. at Riverbank Park in downtown Flint

Fireworks display | dusk at Chevy Commons