Flint, MI —The holidays are here again, and Flint event organizers are celebrating Christmas and New Years through a series of events over the next two weeks.

From live music to Christmas tree and menorah lighting ceremonies, movie showings to a New Year’s Eve marathon—if you’re staying in town this holiday, there’s a busy week ahead.

Saturday, December 17

A Hip Hop Christmas | noon to 3 p.m. | Comma Bookstore & Social Hub, 132 W. 2nd St.

Event will feature holiday-themed hip hop and R&B music, a hot chocolate bar, a toy giveaway for children, and visits with Santa Claus.

Tuba Christmas | noon | Flint Farmer’s Market, 300 E. 1st St.

Event will feature a free concert by University of Michigan-Flint Department of Fine & Performing Arts students, as well as any tuba and euphonium players who register.

Holiday Pops Concert | 7 p.m. | The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley St.

The Flint Symphony Orchestra will play a blend of traditional and contemporary Christmas music alongside a selection of songs known as villancicos that span 300 years of Mexican and Latin American Christmas traditions.

Sunday, December 18

Christmas Sunday | 11 a.m. | Glad Tidings Tabernacle, 4475 S. Linden Rd.

Event will feature a Christmas carol by Pentocostal Church youth.

Cookies with Santa | 1 to 3 p.m.; 5 to 7 p.m. | Flint Children’s Museum, 1602 University Ave.

Event will feature photo opportunities with Santa Claus, hot chocolate and cookies, face painting, crafts and games.

Grinch Pajama Skate | 2 to 5 p.m. | Rollhaven Skating Center, 5315 S. Saginaw St.

Event will feature prizes for cutest, funniest & most unique pajamas, games and the chance to meet the Grinch himself.

Monday, December 19

Hanukkah Menorah Lighting | 5 p.m. | Shea Automotive Group, 2100 Linden Rd.

Event will feature the lighting of a 22-foot-tall Hanukkah menorah, holiday foods and hot soup, and complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles.

City of Flint tree lighting | 5:15 p.m. | Flint City Hall, 1101 Saginaw St.

Event will feature a lighting of the traditional city tree, to be presided over by the City of Flint’s three “junior mayors” – upper elementary-age students who will spend the day with Mayor Sheldon Neeley, touring Flint City Hall and the Flint Police Department, and sharing their ideas for running the city.

Wednesday, December 21

Screening of It’s A Wonderful Life | 7 p.m. | FIM Capitol Theatre, 140 E. 2nd St.

Saturday, December 31

2022 New Year’s Resolution Race | 9:30 a.m. to noon | YMCA of Greater Flint, 411 E. 3rd St.

Event will feature an 8k run, 5k run, 5k walk, student 8k run, student 5k run, and student 5k walk. Proceeds will support Crim Training Program Scholarships.

