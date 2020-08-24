Here’s how Flint voted to spend a $1 million grant to help the city

Flint, MI—The Mott Foundation announced the results of a recent survey of residents on how they would like to see $1 million spent to improve Flint’s neighborhoods.

More than 800 people voted over a period of two weeks. After votes associated with ZIP codes outside the city of Flint were removed, votes from 640 residents were tallied.

The top vote-getters are listed below. Based on the average amounts suggested for each project, the Mott Foundation will fund the top seven projects, along with $76,680 toward the eighth project, to equal $1 million.

Demolish vacant houses that are beyond repair.

235 votes | $150,553 Hire young people to assist with neighborhood cleanups and beautification.

215 votes | $109,860 Offer a home improvement loan/grant fund for home repairs and upgrades.

197 votes | $161,878 Take down properties that have been burned.

193 votes | $139,378 Demolish homes listed on the City’s Property Portal that are designated as needing demolition but currently no funds are available.

184 votes | $158,098 Offer a home repair program for seniors who want to stay in their homes but are unable to do minor repairs themselves.

160 votes | $121,406 Place dumpsters throughout the city during designated times of the year (e.g., spring cleaning and fall winterizing).

156 votes | $82,147 Build upon the City’s Blight Elimination Task Force.

146 votes | $139,966

You can see a complete list of how each of the 70 projects ranked here.

You told us what was important to you, and we’re eager to get money into Flint neighborhoods to support your priorities.

As the next step, the Mott Foundation will begin reaching out to local nonprofit organizations that could potentially tackle the eight projects.

We will report back to the community on which nonprofits received grants to complete the work.

Thank you again for your input and interest as we all Focus on Flint! Stay up to date on the Focus on Flint initiative at focusonflint.org/updates.