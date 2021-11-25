Flint, MI–After a home exploded in the 3900 block of Hogarth Avenue, several families have suffered damage to their homes and bees displaced–and help is available.

For those impacted by the explosion, here are some resources.

If you are a resident who was affected by the fires, you can call The Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767, or visit them inside of the St. Pius X Catholic Church located at 3139 Hogarth Ave, although they will not be in there on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 25.

Those in need of assistance can call the city of Flint hotline to be connected to resources they may need at (810) 410-2020. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said a 24-hour phone line has been established, so residents can call at any time.

Residents in need of mental health services can contact the Genesee Health System’s Behavioral Health Urgent Care at (810) 496-5500. For the Crisis line, call (810) 257-3740.

Catholic Charities can help with housing needs, at (810) 232-9950. They will be opening their Community Closet to residents impacted by the explosion on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27.

Those in need of a Thanksgiving meal can head to Valley Breakfast and Bistro, located at 1072 S. Elms Road, Unit G, as they are offering free dinners to residents impacted by the explosion from 2 to 5 p.m.

For community members looking to help, here are ways to donate:

Catholic Charities is accepting clothing, including coats for children and adults, and personal needs items donations.

If you want to make a non-perishable food or essential items donation, you can contact Hand of God Ministries at (810)-766-9278.

If you would like to donate to a fund for the victims of the explosion, you can visit the United Way website here. United Way has contributed the first $5,000 to the fund, but according to a press release from the city, it is now up to $17,000 with the help of 175 donors.