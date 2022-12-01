Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food will be available throughout December 2022 the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced.

Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint, Mich. This month, the pantries’ produce includes apples, oranges, carrots, hard squash, potatoes and onions.

To find local pantries by zip code or to donate to the program, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan’s website. Click here for updates on the mobile food pantries’ schedule or call 810-239-4441.