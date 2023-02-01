Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food will be available throughout February 2023, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced.

Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint, Mich. Here’s the schedule for this month:

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy. Thursday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Hwy. Monday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb 14, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m.

St. Mark Baptist Church, 3020 Dupont St. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 9 a.m.



To find local pantries by zip code or to donate to the program, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan’s website. Click here for updates on the mobile food pantries’ schedule or call 810-239-4441.