Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food will be available throughout March 2023, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint, Mich. March’s pantries include apples, potatoes and oranges.

Here’s the schedule for this month:

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy. Thursday, March 2, at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at 10 a.m.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Hwy. Monday, March 6, at 10 a.m. Monday, March 13, at 10 a.m. Monday, March 20, at 10 a.m. Monday, March 27, at 10 a.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road. Tuesday, March 7, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at 10 a.m.

St. Mark Baptist Church, 3020 Dupont St. Wednesday, March 8, at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at 9 a.m.



To find local pantries by zip code or to donate to the program, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan’s website. Click here for updates on the mobile food pantries’ schedule or call 810-239-4441.