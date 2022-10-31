Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food are available throughout November, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced.

Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint. This month, the pantries’ produce includes potatoes, onions, cabbage, carrots and squash.

Here’s the schedule for November:

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road.

Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 10 a.m.



Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy.

Thursday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m.



Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Hwy.

Monday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 28, at 10 a.m.



St. Mark Baptist Church, 3020 Dupont St.

Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 9 a.m.

Information about additional food distributions will be announced as they are scheduled. To check food distribution schedules, MDHHS encourages residents to visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan’s website or call 810-239-4441.