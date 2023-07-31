Flint, MI — Mobile food pantries will be available in Flint throughout August 2023 according to an announcement from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Here’s where and when pantries will be operating:

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy. Thursday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m.

Mark Baptist Church, 3020 Dupont St. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 9 a.m.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Hwy. Monday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m.



Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To find local pantries by zip code or to donate to the program, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan’s website. Click here for updates on the mobile food pantries’ schedule or call 810-239-4441.