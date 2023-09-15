Flint, MI — Mobile food pantries will be available in Flint throughout September 2023 according to an announcement from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Here’s when and where pantries will be operating:

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Hwy. Monday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m.

Mark Baptist Church, 3020 Dupont St. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 9 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy. Thursday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m.



Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations: Bethel United Methodist Church on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Asbury United Methodist Church on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Greater Holy Temple on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To find local pantries by zip code or to donate to the program, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan’s website. Click here for updates on the mobile food pantries’ schedule or call 810-239-4441.