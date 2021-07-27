Flint, MI– At their July 26 meeting, the Flint City Council approved the first reading of four ordinances, authorized the publication of a notice of intent, and approved a series of contracts.

Here’s a breakdown of what the council did:

Approved the first reading of an ordinance that enacts harsher penalties for drag racing

The new proposed ordinances classify drag racing and other related dangerous activity as a public nuisance. Because of this classification, Flint police would be authorized to impound and seize all property related to drag racing, including vehicles and trailers, and holding the vehicle owner liable.

The council voted 5-1-1 on the first reading of the ordinance. Councilman Maurice Davis was the lone dissenting vote and Councilman Eric Mays abstained from voting.

You can read more about the discussion on the ordinance here.

Approved the first reading of an ordinance about the landlord’s removal and disposal process regarding evictions

The ordinance states that “the landlord shall be responsible for costs of transporting and storing tenant(s) personal belongings and property for a reasonable time, upon notice to the tenant(s).” The ordinance also states that the landlord may pass on costs of transporting and storage fees to the tenant(s).

Councilman Mays said that he had concerns that this ordinance conflicts with state law because he spoke to the Genesee Landlord Association who stated that state law does not allow storage on evictions. He said he would like to find out this information before the second reading.

Councilwoman Kate Fields said this ordinance would protect not only the landlord but the tenant who would not have their belongings “thrown out to the wolves on the street.”

“I have personally seen this happen, and I felt so bad for the tenants that this happens to,” Fields said. “So it puts the responsibility on the landlords who may pass on the cost to the tenants. If they’ve been legally evicted and they didn’t box up and put all their stuff in bags and remove it and the landlord gets there, they’re still being protected. And it means that the landlord can’t just open up the front door, which I’ve also seen, and just throw loose goods all over the place.”

The council voted 5-2 on the first reading of the ordinance. Councilman Davis and Councilman Mays were the dissenting votes.

Approved the first reading of an ordinance that enacts harsher penalties for animal cruelty

This ordinance states that any person who leaves an animal outside in “inclement weather,” such as high temperatures, is guilty of a misdemeanor and can face a fine of up to $500 or imprisonment of up to 90 days and must complete 40 hours of court-ordered community service.

Councilwoman Fields suggested amending the ordinance to make the punishment more severe before the second reading. Chief Attorney Angela Wheeler said she didn’t have any objections to that, but that she needs to look into what punishments are allowable under the law for animal cruelty.

The council voted 5-1-1 on the first reading of the ordinance. Councilman Maurice Davis was the lone dissenting vote and Councilman Eric Mays abstained from voting.

Approved the first reading of an ordinance that enacts harsher penalties for loitering in or about a motor vehicle

This ordinance prohibits any person from loitering in or about a motor vehicle in “such a manner as to impede the free flow of pedestrian or vehicular traffic, to disturb the public peace, or to create a noise disturbance.” The ordinance states that a person caught doing this action is guilty of a misdemeanor and can face a fine of up to $500 or imprisonment of up to 90 days. The ordinance states that the Flint police may also seize and impound the motor vehicle.

According to Chief Police Terence Green, the ordinance is necessary because he has received “several thousand citizen complaints” about loitering, especially from business owners. He said that Flint business owners have complained to him about motor vehicles that loiter in parking lots, and spread debris, trash, and fire gunshots.

“This type of ordinance would end that behavior,” Green said. “It has not anything to do with how many police officers we have, because we took care of the problem this past weekend, and will continue to take care of the problem. … So this, this type of ordinance will help that type of behavior, and help the police officers.”

The council voted 5-1-1 on the first reading of the ordinance. Councilman Maurice Davis was the lone dissenting vote and Councilman Eric Mays abstained from voting.

Authorized the publication of a notice of intent in the Flint Journal to issue bonds to pay for the existing sewage disposal system

The notice states that the council “intends to issue and sell revenue bonds pursuant to Act 94, Public Acts of Michigan, 1933, as amended, in one or more series in a total amount not to exceed 46 million dollars, for the purpose of paying all or part of the cost to acquire, construct, furnish and equip improvements to the City’s existing Sewage Disposal System.”

According to Lewis & Munday, a law firm that represents the city of Flint, the notice initiates a 45-day referendum period during which electors have a right to petition for a vote on the matter. After the publication of the notice, the project still needs to come back to the council for final approval authorizing the bonds.

The project is estimated to cost $35.1 million and construction bids have not been received yet. According to Janene McIntyre, a lawyer at Lewis & Munday, if the project is financed by September 29, a state grant of 25% of the cost is expected, which would amount to approximately $8.8 million.

“Timing is critical for this action because if the loan does not close by September 29, the project will shift to the State’s next fiscal year and funding availability (including the 25% State grant) cannot be confirmed,” McIntyre stated in a letter addressed to the council.

Councilman Eric Mays said that these were necessary repairs that were badly needed. He said he hopes the project will help the city be “proactive” and prevent a situation like the “failing water infrastructure.”

The council voted 7-0 to authorize the publication of a notice of intent in the Flint Journal to issue bonds to pay for the existing sewage disposal system.

Voted to enter four contracts, approve the Deficit Elimination Plan, approve a reappointment, and switch to even-numbered year elections

The council voted to approve the following resolutions in a 7-0 vote:

Enter into a contract with SpyGlass to provide technology expense management consulting services for Fiscal Year 2022 in an amount not to exceed $846,105.24

Enter into a two-year contract with Pomp’s Tire to provide tires, tire repairs and miscellaneous tire services, as requested by Fleet, in an amount not to exceed $100,000 per year for Fiscal Year 2022 and Fiscal Year 2023,

Enter into a three-year contract with Universal Lift Parts, Inc. for miscellaneous brake parts, in an amount not to exceed $100,000 per year for Fiscal Year 2022, Fiscal Year 2023, and Fiscal Year 2024

Enter into a contract with Metron-Farnier, LLC for commercial water meters, as requested by the Water Service Center, in an amount not to exceed $140,000

Approved the transfer of $510,920 in General Funds to the Flint Police Department. This money came from fees collected from towed cars and other violations. The council also approved a $304,050 three month helicopter lease to the Flint Police Department, and more information on this can be found here.

Approved the Deficit Elimination Plan to eliminate the $138,003 deficit balance in the City of Flint’s Downtown Development Authority fund. More information about this can be found here.

Reappointed Matthew Telliga to the Zoning Board of Appeals for a three-year term, beginning immediately and ending March 31, 2023

Voted 6-1 to switch to even-numbered year elections after December 31, 2021. The city’s regular election will take place at the even-year General Election and its primary election at the even-year Primary Election. Councilman Mays was the lone dissenting vote.

The next regular council meeting will be on August 9.