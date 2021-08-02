Flint, MI– The Flint City Council Primary Election is tomorrow, Aug. 3.

Residents will determine the top two candidates running in each ward, before the final general election on Nov. 2. The first, fifth, and ninth wards are the only wards that won’t have a primary election.

For information on the candidates running in your ward, you can see our ward by ward coverage here:

There are also write-in candidates running in multiple wards. You can learn more about them here.

On Election Day, voting precincts, which can be found here, will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

If you have an absentee ballot, you can use the secured absentee ballot drop boxes located throughout the city to drop it off. The drop boxes are accessible 24 hours a day, up until 6:30 p.m. tomorrow. It is too late to mail in your absentee ballot.

The drop boxes are at the following locations:

• In front of Flint City Hall

• Between the Police and Fire Departments at City Hall

• Fire Station 3, 1525 Martin Luther King Ave

• Fire Station 5, 3402 Western Road

• Fire Station 6, 716 W. Pierson Road

• Fire Station 8, 202 E. Atherton Road