Here’s where you can be tested for COVID-19 in Genesee County

Ramona WatsonBy Ramona Watson
Flint, MI — Drive-thru and walk-up testing for COVID-19 will be available at Mott Community College starting Friday, June 12, adding to the list of testing sites available throughout the county.

It will operate from 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

The new testing site, courtesy of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Kroger Health, is being moved from Grand Blanc High School to the parking lot S at the college, on Robert T. Longway Boulevard and Horrigan Drive. It will be operated by the healthcare arm of Kroger.

While testing is open to everyone regardless of symptoms, people who want to be tested are encouraged to register at KrogerHealth.com/CovidTesting, after which a confirmation email will be sent with the pre-appointment paperwork attached.

A comprehensive list of other Flint area testing locations is included below.

  • Rite Aid: 5018 Clio Road, Flint, MI 48504 (Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
  • Michigan Health Specialists: 2700 Robert T. Longway, Flint, MI 48503 (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
  • Walmart: 4313 Corunna Road, Flint, MI 48532 (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 7 to 9 a.m.)
  • Hamilton Community Health drive-thru testing: 2900 N. Saginaw St. (Tuesdays & Thursdays)
  • Genesee Health System Mobile Testing: Available for nursing homes and other select hard-to-reach areas

 

