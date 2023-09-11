Flint, MI — In an effort to improve our coverage and better understand residents’ engagement with local government issues, Flint Beat has launched a survey seeking feedback on Flint’s current city council.

The survey is under ten questions and focuses on how or if readers feel their city councilperson is serving their needs. Respondents’ answers may be used for news reporting and to help Flint Beat shape discussions at future community listening sessions.

The survey will be open until Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Please feel free to reach out to our editorial team at team@flintbeat.com should you have any questions about participating, and we thank you in advance for your responses.