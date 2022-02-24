Flint, MI— On Feb. 16, Flint Community Schools board member Adrian Walker resigned, leaving one board vacancy. According to district bylaws, the board now has 30 days to appoint new people, who must first apply to the positions.

Here’s how to apply.

While board members are usually elected every four years, due to the circumstances, the board will appoint a new member with a majority vote.

The district is currently accepting applications. Eligible applicants must be a registered voter of the School District of the City of Flint.

Applications can be found here on Flint Community Schools’ website. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 9, 2022, by 4 p.m. Applications can be emailed to Executive Assistant Monaca Elston at melston@flintschools.org. They can also be hand delivered to the Flint Schools Administration Building, located at 923 E. Kearsley Street, Flint.

Once the application period closes, the board will hold a special, public meeting on March 15 where they will interview all applicants and make their selection.

If selected, the applicant must file an acceptance of the office, including an affidavit of eligibility, with the Board, within ten business days of their appointment.

Prior to beginning their duties, they will take an oath of office.