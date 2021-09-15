Flint, MI— Last week, longtime Flint Community Schools board members Diana Wright and Vera Perry resigned, leaving two board vacancies. According to district bylaws, the board now has 30 days to appoint new people, who must first apply, to the positions.

Here’s how to apply.

While board members are usually elected every four years, due to the unique circumstances, the board will appoint the two new members with a majority vote.

The district is currently accepting applications. Eligible applicants must be a registered voter of the School District of the City of Flint.

Applications can be found here on Flint Community Schools’ website. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, by 4 p.m. District bylaws state that applicants must also submit a letter of recommendation addressed to Board President Carol McIntosh with their applications.

Applications can be emailed to Executive Assistant Monaca Elston at melston@flintschools.org or hand delivered to the Administration Building, located at 923 E. Kearsley Street.

Once the application period closes, the board will hold a special, public meeting where they will interview all applicants and make their selections.

If selected, the applicant must file an acceptance of the office, including an affidavit of eligibility, with the Board, within ten business days of their appointment.

Prior to beginning their duties, they will take an oath of office.

Board members are paid $30 per meeting.