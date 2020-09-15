How to Participate in the 2020 Census

There are three ways to submit your household information for the 2020 Census: online, by phone or by mail.

You will be asked a series of questions about the members of your household. Remember: this is just for headcount information and there will be no questions about your citizenship status!

Respond by Phone:

Call 844-330-2020 and a representative will walk you through the process. There are also language support lines for those who don’t speak English. You can find these numbers here.

Respond Online:

Visit my2020census.gov to begin the questionnaire. You can also access this site from your smartphone. The census questionnaire is also offered in many other languages. You can find the links to these here.

Respond by Mail:

Mail your paper questionnaire to:

U.S. Census Bureau

National Processing Center

1201 E 10th Street

Jeffersonville, IN 47132

If you have additional questions or require additional help, you can email census@cityofflint.gov.