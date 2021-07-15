Flint, MI—Human remains discovered near Clio Road last month have been identified as a person who had been missing for more than a year.

The remains were discovered by the Flint Police Department and the Mt. Morris Township Police Department June 28, near the Family Dollar off of Stewart Avenue and Clio Road.

The Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police issued a press release announcing the remains have been positively identified as Craig Arthur Myott, who had been missing since May 2020.

According to the release, four suspects have been charged in connection with his death: Cody Lee Rolland, Devin Adonis Sayles, Madison Ann-Marie Merrill, and Selena Sky Johnson.