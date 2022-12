Flint, MI—The lyrics of “Santa Clause is Coming to Town” came to life this weekend as hundreds of Santas, clad in hats, beards and all, hightailed it around downtown Flint for the 13th Annual Santa Run hosted by the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Santa runners take off during the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Rick Cadd, who’s been taking part in the Santa Run since its first year, poses for a portrait before the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Santa runners head down Saginaw Street during the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Children run in the Reindeer Run before the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Santa runner Bill Rowland gets his Santa suit on before the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Monica Holmes, the safe places director at the YMCA of Greater Flint, arranges medals at the YMCA before the 13th Annual Santa Run in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Santa suits rest in boxes at the YMCA of Greater Flint before the 13th Annual Santa Run in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Medals rest on a table at the YMCA of Greater Flint before the 13th Annual Santa Run in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Monica Holmes (right), the safe places director at the YMCA of Greater Flint, and Janet Tweddle (left), the YMCA’s chief operating officer, arrange medals at the YMCA before the 13th Annual Santa Run in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Brian Nelson (left), a maintenance worker at the YMCA, and Justin Goodwin (right), a program director at the YMCA’s Camp Copneconic, assemble a Christmas tree display in the gym at the YMCA of Greater Flint before the 13th Annual Santa Run in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Sean Diamond (center), a senior program director at the YMCA’s Camp Copneconic, carries part of a wooden sleigh display into the gym at the YMCA of Greater Flint before the 13th Annual Santa Run in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Brandon Dreffs, the executive director at the YMCA’s Camp Copneconic, carries part of a wooden sleigh display into the gym at the YMCA of Greater Flint before the 13th Annual Santa Run in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Thomas Bawden, an associate executive director at the YMCA’s Camp Copneconic, carries part of a wooden sleigh display into the gym at the YMCA of Greater Flint before the 13th Annual Santa Run in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Brandon Dreffs, the executive director at the YMCA’s Camp Copneconic, helps assemble a wooden sleigh display in the gym at the YMCA of Greater Flint before the 13th Annual Santa Run in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Danielle Stuart (left) poses for a portrait with her son Dallas Stuart (right), who came in second place in the children’s Reindeer Run, before the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Athena Dean (left) poses for a portrait with her daughter Katie Kiacz (right) before the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Santa runners stop to pose for a portrait during the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Santa Runners are reflected in a window during the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Santa runners compete in the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Nikki Bixby kisses her German Shepard Zane before the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Pixi (left) and Riesen (right) pose for a portrait before the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Members of the Flint Arrowhead Chorus climb onto a sleigh display before the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Santa runners hang out in the YMCA's gym before the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Santa Runners walk out of the Flint Farmers Market before the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Christy Foster (left) clips on suspenders for her husband Mike Foster (center) while he chats with Matt Rockhold before the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Reindeer headbands rest on a table before the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Longtime Santa runner Sheila Thorn shows off her festive shoes and socks before the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Longtime Santa runner Sheila Thorn gets her medal after finishing the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Rob Roest and Jacob Justice pose for a portrait after the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

John Walker (left) and Tamitha Taylor (right), both members of the #Solefam running club in Flint, pose for a portrait after the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The DePestel family hangs out after the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Michele Rubey (right) and Kaylie Terburgh (left) poses for a portrait with French Montana the dog after the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Michele Rubey holds French Montana the dog after the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Cheyanne Crawford (left) and Brian Crawford (right) pose for a portrait with their son Cash Crawford after the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Santa runners take photos after the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Everett Centerwall poses for a portrait as he heads toward the YMCA to get ready for the 13th Annual Santa Run at the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)