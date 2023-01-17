Flint, MI—Hundreds of volunteers showed up for United Way of Genesee County’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service.

The event, which supports families in need in Genesee County, returned from a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An estimated 600 volunteers convened at the Dort Financial Credit Union and Event Center where they packed 200,000 meals.

“One of the greatest lessons Dr. King taught us was that our communities are strongest when we work together,” said James Gaskin, CEO of United Way of Genesee County. “We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the community and Dort Financial Credit Union for making this day so special.”

The 200,000 meals were donated to food pantries in Genesee County school districts, churches, community organizations and the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. All of the organizations that received the meals sent volunteers to the event.

An estimated 600 volunteers convened at the Dort Financial Credit Union and Event Center on Jan. 16, 2023, for the United Way of Genesee County’s MLK National Day of Service. They packed 200,000 meals to be distributed throughout Genesee County. (Joshua Johnson | Flint Beat)

The United Way of Genesee County’s MLK National Day of Service was sponsored by Huntington National Bank and supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. New this year, Jersey Mike’s Davison location sponsored lunch for the estimated 600 volunteers.

Volunteers packed 200,000 meals for needy families during the United Way of Genesee County’s annual Martin Luther King Jr., Day of Service on Jan. 16, 2023. (Joshua Johnson | Flint Beat)

“Huntington is committed to contributing to our local communities by investing in business growth, partnering and volunteering to make a difference where we live and work,” said Greg Viener, Mid Michigan Region President, Huntington Bank. “Children and families should not be concerned with securing their next meal. This is why my family and my Huntington colleagues are honored to play a role in this important event.”

Volunteers packed 200,000 meals for needy families during the United Way of Genesee County’s annual Martin Luther King Jr., Day of Service on Jan. 16, 2023. (Joshua Johnson | Flint Beat)

According to United Way officials, nearly 1 in 5 Genesee County residents struggle with food insecurity on a daily basis.

For more service opportunities throughout the year, visit the United Way’s Volunteer program Genesee Serves at www.geneseeserves.org.