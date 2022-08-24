Job Impulse Inc. recruiters Brian Comstock and Ana Jett pose in the personnel service provider's new Flint, Mich. location at 2503 S. Linden Rd. The location will host its grand opening on Aug. 24, 2022. (Photo courtesy Job Impulse Inc.)

Flint, MI—Job Impulse Inc., an international personnel services provider, is set to open its newest branch office in Flint, Mich. on Aug. 24, 2022.

Though Germany-based, Job Impulse has more than 50 locations across a dozen countries and has been operating in the United States since 2013. 

The Flint location is added to previously established offices in Troy, Mich. and Auburn Hills, Mich. 

According to a press release on its Flint grand opening event, the company provides temp-to-hire staffing, direct hire, consulting, technical recruitment, and a variety of other services for businesses and career-seekers.

“We have already signed up some great companies,” said Maria Lopez, Job Impulse’s Business Development Manager in Auburn Hills, on why the company decided to open a branch in Flint. “And we have already nice number of employees [in the area].”

Flint’s Job Impulse office is located at 2503 South Linden Rd. Suite #110 and will host an open house event on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to organizers, the event will include networking opportunities, a ‘mimosa bar,’ a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m., and appetizers and refreshments throughout the day.

