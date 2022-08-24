Flint, MI—Job Impulse Inc., an international personnel services provider, is set to open its newest branch office in Flint, Mich. on Aug. 24, 2022.

Though Germany-based, Job Impulse has more than 50 locations across a dozen countries and has been operating in the United States since 2013.

The Flint location is added to previously established offices in Troy, Mich. and Auburn Hills, Mich.

According to a press release on its Flint grand opening event, the company provides temp-to-hire staffing, direct hire, consulting, technical recruitment, and a variety of other services for businesses and career-seekers.

“We have already signed up some great companies,” said Maria Lopez, Job Impulse’s Business Development Manager in Auburn Hills, on why the company decided to open a branch in Flint. “And we have already nice number of employees [in the area].”

Flint’s Job Impulse office is located at 2503 South Linden Rd. Suite #110 and will host an open house event on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to organizers, the event will include networking opportunities, a ‘mimosa bar,’ a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m., and appetizers and refreshments throughout the day.