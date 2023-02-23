Flint, MI—Following a Feb. 22 winter storm, Flint City Hall remains closed today and Flint residents braving the weather should do so with caution given a continued “hazardous weather outlook” for the area.

That said, if you’re wondering what to do about a power outage, food access, or seeking a place to warm up during winter weather, here are a few resources shared by the state of Michigan:

Power Outages & Blackouts

While Flint seems to have been spared the power outages affecting hundreds of thousands in Michigan today, you can stay up to date on power outages by visiting the below outage maps.

To report a power outage to Consumers Energy call (800) 477-5050.

You can also visit Ready.gov for tips on how you and your family can prepare for and stay safe during a power outage, or click here for information on what you should do in the event of a blackout.

According to DTE, if you see a downed power line assume it is live and carrying a high voltage, stay at least 25 feet away, call 911 immediately, and then call your energy provider to report it.

Other Supports and Warming Centers

In addition to offering income-based health care services and food benefits, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) provides immediate help to individuals and families facing conditions of extreme hardship or emergencies that threaten health and safety. The department’s general hotline is (517) 241-3740 and its water safety hotline can be reached at (844) 934-1315.

United Way can also help guide residents to appropriate assistance providers. Residents can seek support by calling 211 or visiting https://mi211.org/.

Lastly if you are in need of a place to shelter from the cold, Catholic Charities has a warming center in Flint. More information can be found here.