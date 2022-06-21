Flint, MI — A Multi-Employer Job Fair is being hosted by GST MI Works! on Tuesday, June 21st from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at 711 North Saginaw St., in Flint, Mich. Job seekers that arrive before 1:00 pm will have their resumes reviewed and will have a chance to prepare for on-the-spot interviews.

An estimated 100 agencies are expected at the job fair including Genesee County, Speedway, Soteria Home Health Care, AutoZone, Genesee Intermediate School District, MAGNA Electronics, Sorensen Gross, and Adaptive Manufacturing Solutions.

There will be onsite support from GST MI Works Business Services career coaches including help with resumes and mock interviews.

Find out more information about GST MI Works! or more information about job fairs by visiting their website here.

Stay in touch with the latest job fairs by visiting https://gstmiworks.org/events/.