Flint, MI– The City Clerk’s office must receive mailed absentee ballots for Flint’s City Council Primary Election by this Friday, July 30, at 5 p.m.

Registered voters can apply for, receive, and submit an absentee ballot in person at the City Clerk’s office until Aug. 2, at 4 p.m. The election is Aug. 3.

The City Clerk’s office is currently open on the third floor of Flint City Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There is no primary election in the first, fifth, and ninth wards, because there are not enough candidates on the ballot for each. They will be included in the general election in November.

You can read about the candidates on the ballot, as well as the write-in candidates here.

Voters requiring additional information should contact the Flint City Clerk’s Office at (810) 766-7413.