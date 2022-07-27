Flint, MI—Friday, July 29, 2022 at 5 p.m. is the deadline for the City Clerk’s office to receive by mail absentee ballot requests from registered voters in the City of Flint for the Primary Election to be held on August 2, 2022.



Registered voters have the right to apply for, receive and submit, an absentee ballot in person at the City Clerk’s office until August 1, 2022, at 4 p.m., the day prior to the election.



Voters requiring additional information should contact the Flint City Clerk’s Office at 810- 766-7414.