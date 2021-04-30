Genesee County, MI— This June, Genesee County buildings will fly pride flags in support of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning residents after the Genesee County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution on April 28 officially declaring June as Pride Month.

“Having this recognition is a huge step. As allies, we have to speak up and speak out for our LGBTQ friends, family, and neighbors. I am proud to have the support of my colleagues as we declare this very important month in America’s fight for acceptance and equality,” said Board Vice-Chairman Domonique Clemons.

The resolution demonstrates Genesee County’s commitment to “equality under the law” and calls to end discrimination against LGBTQ persons.

“The Genesee County Board of County Commissioners recognizes that LGBTQ rights are human rights and are protected by the Constitution and that all Americans should be treated fairly and equally,” the resolution stated.

It further states the “public affirmation” serves to encourage residents to remain unwavering in seeking “complete equality, respect, and tolerance” for all.

The resolution passed 7-2 with Commissioner Meredith Davis and Commissioner Shaun Shumaker voting nay.