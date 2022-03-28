Flint, MI— If you graduate from Kettering University, you’re more likely to have a higher starting salary than graduates from other Michigan universities, according to a recent report by SmartAsset, a financial technology company based in New York City.

On average, Kettering grads make $75,700 out of school, beating out grads from Michigan Technological University at $71,100 and The University of Michigan at $70,200, according to the study.

“Rigorous academic disciplines paired with our unparalleled cooperative education program provide remarkable opportunities for our graduates,” Tracie Jones, interim vice president and director of enrollment at Kettering, said in a press release.

By the time they graduate, Kettering students have, on average, 2.5 years of professional experience due to the university’s co-op program. Students alternate between academic, on-campus terms with on-site work experience. Students earn an average of $14.62 an hour in their first year to $18.44 an hour in their senior year.

“The application of theory and immersive industry practice creates a mastery of knowledge and professional confidence gained from experience. Our graduates are in high demand and leverage their success at Kettering throughout their careers of leadership and service,” Jones said.

SmartAsset also ranked Kettering No. 3 for “Best Value Colleges,” a study that determined which universities offered students the best return on college investment. The University of Michigan ranked No. 1 and Michigan Technological University at No. 2.

Nationally, Kettering’s ranked jumped from 67 last year to 59.