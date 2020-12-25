Flint, MI—Kettering University and Walsh College launched a new interdisciplinary master of business administration program to help STEM professionals and recent graduates grow leadership and business skills.

STEM careers involve science, technology, engineering and math disciplines. The Walsh/Kettering Tech MBA focuses on applying these skills in senior-level roles within the field.

The program was offered for the first time this fall and combines Walsh’s MBA program with a technology leadership certificate from Kettering.

“Because [the] courses offered as part of this unique degree are applied rather than theoretical, professionals will gain valuable skills that are sharply focused on using technology to solve problems, to innovate within AI, mobility, science and other high-demand roles within a variety of technical fields,” said Kettering Provost Dr. James Zhang.

Applicants must have an undergraduate or higher degree from an accredited college or university in applied mathematics, computer science, engineering or physics. In addition, applicants must have an overall grade point average of at least 2.75.

“The Walsh/Kettering Tech MBA addresses the need for senior leadership with both deep technical skills and business acumen. This rigorous program prepares graduates to lead through the integration of artificial intelligence, robotics and mobility in a broad spectrum of technical and engineering industries,” said Walsh Provost Dr. Suzy Siegle.

Those interested in applying can submit their application on Walsh’s website. Virtual classes begin Jan. 4.