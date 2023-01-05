Flint, MI–Dr. Scott E. Grasman has been named Dean of the College of Engineering at Kettering University following a six-month interim appointment.

Grasman previously served for five years as a professor and head of the university’s industrial and manufacturing engineering department.

“I’m humbled to serve the Kettering community, and look forward to leading partnerships for student success,” Grasman said.

According to a Kettering press release, Grasman’s December 2022 appointment means he now oversees the university’s engineering programs with a particular focus on “developing new and exciting opportunities for Kettering students so they can succeed in rapidly changing industries.”

The release also notes that prior to his time at Kettering, Grasman spent six years as a professor and department head of industrial and systems engineering at Rochester Institute of Technology and the prior 10 years in the Department of Engineering Management and Systems Engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Grasman received his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in industrial and operations engineering from the University of Michigan.

According to the release, Grasman’s research in engineering education includes sustainability in engineering curriculum, vehicle electrification, and alternative energy graduate programs as well as need-based programs for transfer and dual degree students.