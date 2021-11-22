FLINT, MICH. – Kettering University has received a $10,000 grant from the Nartel Family Foundation to support eight high school robotics teams.

FIRST Robotics is a global robotics competition in which teams have six weeks to design, build and prepare industrial-sized robots to compete in field games against robots from other teams. Teams also must share their strategies with judges through written and oral presentations.

“Fundraising for teams has been very difficult due to the pandemic,” said Bob Nichols, Director of the FIRST Robotics Community Center at Kettering. “This funding will really help each team get off to a good start by ordering parts now so they will be here in time for the new game reveal on Jan. 8, 2022, and when the teams start building their robots.”

Teams are responsible for the cost of the parts for their robots, travel costs to attend competitions, and creating a team brand.

The grant is the Nartel Family Foundation’s first gift to Kettering University.

“We’re very proud that Kettering is reaching out to younger people to get them excited about a career in engineering,” said Timothy Allen, Communications Officer and Secretary of the Board of Trustees for the Nartel Family Foundation.

Kettering first began sponsoring high school FIRST Robotics teams in 1998, offering its first two scholarships and hosting its first kickoff event in 1999. Last year, the university offered 72 scholarships, and 72 teams competed in the annual kickoff event this year.