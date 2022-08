Flint, MI—Multi-platinum music producer Jazze Pha sent his iconic phrase “Ladies and Gentlemen” booming through Downtown Flint at the Beats x Beers Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure last Thursday, Aug. 18.

In addition to Jazze Pha, the Block party featured DJ E-Nyce, DJ Hype and DJ Handelz. Local vendors provided amenities ranging from sausages and cocktails to CBD-infused bath bombs and portable hookah water pipes.

Check it all out in the photos below.

Wendy Hixon takes a video on her phone while in line for drinks from In the Mix by Mira Hopkins during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Lutece Pitts, founder of Sophisticated Budz, LLC., poses for a photo with her brother Chimere Pitts during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Lutece, a pharmacist for 14 years, hand makes CBD-infused bath bombs, oils and more for pain management. Her brother Chimere was her first patient, she said, using her products to alleviate hand pain. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Aiesha Lewis, the event coordinator at Flint Downtown Development Authority, poses for a photo with food from Fengshui: Asian Fusion during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Porshia Montgomery, founder of Exhale It Hookah, exhales smoke during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Montgomery has been running her business since 2018, she said, selling portable hookahs during events like this one. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Toas, Tasha, Dana and Keon pose for a photo during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Molly Baskin, Armond Baskin and Renea Golden pose for a photo during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Baskin said she came out to support DJ Hype, a DJ with 98.9 The Beat who performed at the party. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Bartenders at In the Mix by Mira Hopkins pose for a photo during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based recording artist Furillostar poses for a photo during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint-based R&B artists Curt Green 810 and Tony Hendrixx pose for a photo during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The Mosleys pose for a photo during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Carl Hall and DJ Handelz pose for a photo during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Poohdiddy, owner of The Sweet Leaf cannabis dispensary, poses for a photo with Jaquandra Brown and Chef Nate Brown during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

DJ E-Nyce points to the camera during his set at the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Terrance Green, owner of the lifestyle and clothing brand Black Amor, poses for a photo during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. “Everything you see here is inspired from my own personal journey,” Green said. He started Black Amor in December of 2021, naming the brand after his son, Amor, and emphasizing self love and self care in his products. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Keith Allison, of Wholly Cow, fries sausages and onions during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

DJ Hype, of 98.9 The Beat, performs his set during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Party attendees twerk during multi-platinum producer and recording artist Jazze Pha’s set at the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Multi-platinum producer and recording artist Jazze Pha performs his set during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Multi-platinum producer and recording artist Jazze Pha dances while performing his set at the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Party attendees gather near the stage during multi-platinum producer and recording artist Jazze Pha’s set at the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Stace Hendrix hugs Jay Durty, an on-air personality at 98.9 The Beat and owner of Distressed Hearts Clothing & Apparel, during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

DJ Handelz performs his set during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) DJ Handelz performs his set during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Party attendees dance while waiting in line for drinks from In the Mix by Mira Hopkins during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Stace Hendrix dances during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Dorthea Doan, mother of Flint-based rapper YN Jay, poses for a photo during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Ericka Woodberry dances during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Lisa Day, Yatta and Ericka Woodberry pose for a photo during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Ronnie Jackson and Valencia Stokes dance during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Yasmin Howell and Antenette Coleman dance during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Haru Williams and Ma’at Williams, who together own the clothing brand Haru and Ma’at, pose for a photo during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Haru Williams shows details of the shirt he and Ma’at Williams created for their clothing brand called Haru and Ma’at during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Ronald Hawley hits a blunt during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Account executive for the Detroit Lions NFL team Mario Thomas, hugs a friend during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) William Scrivener and Carnisha Burnell pose for a photo during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Party attendees step during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Andre Sibley, Ramando and Crystal Luster pose for a photo during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Ramando and Crystal Luster dance during Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Toyedda Williams poses for a photo during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Terrill Johnson and Hershal Miles dance during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Briii and Cherish pose for a photo during Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Party attendees dance during the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Multi-platinum producer and recording artist Jazze Pha parties back stage after his set at the Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, August 18, 2022.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)