Flint, MI—The Genesee County Career Expo—called ‘the largest in-person job fair in the region’ by its organizer, the Flint & Genesee Group—will take place at the Dort Financial Center on Sept. 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

While walk-ins to the fair are welcome, job seekers are encouraged to register by Tuesday, Sept. 14 at flintandgenesee.org/jobfair.

The expo has 120 registered employers in various industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and education—collectively offering 2,000+ job openings. Partners for the event include the City of Flint, Community Foundation of Greater Flint, Fenton & Linden Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Grand Blanc Chamber of Commerce.

A full list of participating employers and partners can be found here.

According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are around 13,000 unemployed residents in Genesee County.

“And that’s not even including those who are underemployed or looking for a career change,” said Brianna Mosier, director of Organizational Development at the Flint & Genesee Group.

Aside from bringing together employers and job seekers, the fair will also host community agencies to help connect people with resources for common barriers to employment, including childcare and health issues.

Complimentary haircuts and vaccinations will also be available at the event.

For those in need of professional attire, Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church (3502 Lapeer Rd) is hosting special hours for The Hem of His Garment Community Store in advance of the job fair.

Job seekers can pick out free clothing on Tuesday, Sept. 14 and Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visitors are asked to enter at the Averill Ave. entrance and park in front of the last set of doors.