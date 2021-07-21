Genesee County, MI— After ten consecutive weeks of declining COVID cases in Genesee County, the last two weeks have shown a slight increase.

On July 2, the Flint Center for Health Equity solutions reported a total of 10 confirmed cases in Genesee County, with Flint accounting for less than five.

FCHES reported 21 cases July 9, eight of which came from Flint.

This past week, cases jumped from 21 to 26 in Genesee County but decreased in Flint from 8 to three.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

Testing positivity rate also increased from 0.8% to 1.7%, according to FCHES.

At present, 21.1% of Genesee County youth ages 12-15 have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 17.2% are fully vaccinated.

Fifty-two percent of residents over the age of 16 have received their first dose, while 43.7% are full vaccinated.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

For more information, call the Genesee County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 810-344-4800.