Flint, MI — Three concurrent solo exhibitions open today at Buckham Gallery.

The downtown gallery’s “Late Summer Exhibitions” show features artists Denise Burge, Shanna Merola and Emily Orzech.

According to Buckham’s Aug. 23, 2023, press release on the exhibitions, Burge’s fabric and embroidery work “addresses how our ideas about certain places represent a sort of cultural fantasy, a romantic collage of impressions and desires which ossify into a psychological ‘space’ that in fact is no place at all.”

The same release notes Merola’s “We All Live Downwind” features images “culled from daily headlines – inspired by global and grassroots struggles against the forces of privatization in the face of disaster capitalism,” while Orzech’s “Beside” features selected works from her Family History series, which was spurred by her late partner’s illness and experiences navigating the healthcare system.

Bedside, We All Live Downwind and Burge’s exhibition, called “Sunstroke,” will all be on view at Buckham Gallery from Wednesday, Aug. 23 through Saturday, Sept. 30.

The gallery is located at 121 W. Second St. and open Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. However, it will be closed this Saturday, Aug. 26 due to downtown road closures for the Crim Festival of Races.