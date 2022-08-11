Flint, MI — The Latinx Technology & Community Center has become a hub of Latinx culture and a place that continuously invests into the hispanic population living predominantly on the east side of Flint.

On Saturday, August 6, The Latinx Center proudly held an event from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. that celebrated Latinx culture with live music, dancing and authentic homemade food.

Ralph Arellano has invested into the Latinx Center for over two decades as a board member and interim director. Arellano smiled as he watched the youth performance on the central stage while the crowd celebrated.

“This event is wonderful, it is like watching your kid grow up, you know?” said Arellano. “It’s fabulous that we have Asa Zucarro as the director and the timing of everything has been perfect.”

Arellano was able to celebrate his culture not only with his children and grandchildren, but he was also presented a plaque from the board members as a thank you in honor of Arellano’s sacrifices and dedication to the Latinx population in Flint.

The Latinx Center was filled with joy and pride on Saturday in honor of all Flint’s residents who belong to the Latinx culture.

Scroll below to see highlights from Saturday’s event:

