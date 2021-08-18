Flint, MI— Actor Corin Nemec and director Bron Theron (the two are also longtime friends) spent last week in Flint painting a mural in anticipation of their new film Half Dead Fred.

The horror movie will not only be shot in Flint, but Flint will also serve as the main setting.

The mural, located on the corner of Dort Highway and Woodrow Avenue, depicts a scene from the movie that takes place in a graveyard, but the two wouldn’t reveal any further details.

“I’m just a fan of (Theron) in general. He talked about that he wanted to do this film ‘Half Dead Fred’ about a medium detective who talks to the dead and solves crimes but can really only talk to them when he’s drunk,” Nemec said, who is best known for his role in the Stargate series. “Which, I think, is such an original take on it.”

The tale begins when Nemec’s character, Freddy Nash, gets in a bad car accident that kills his 9-year-old son. After the tragedy, he’s suddenly able to see and communicate with spirits. With his newfound abilities he becomes a medium detective, earning himself the nickname Half Dead Fred.

His work brings him to Flint after the caretaker of an abandoned estate is mysteriously murdered. The late Roger Dalton left the home to his eldest daughter Roberta Dalton, but something about the house, something sinister and otherworldly, prevents Roberta and her two siblings Debbie and Jake from ever setting foot inside.

Theron said the book “Haunted Flint,” authored by Executive Director of the Flint Public Art Project Joe Schipani, inspired the movie, which has a “comic book feel” to it.

Theron and his team spent the summer scouting locations and holding casting calls in Flint. Actor Jason London, best known for his role as Randall ‘Pink’ Floyd in the 1993 coming-of-age film “Dazed and Confused,” was recently brought on board for a small role, Theron said.

Theron has also cast several locals for small parts and is still looking for extras.

“This is a Flint movie,” Theron said. “I’m looking for as many people with good attitudes and who want to be part of something cool that is pretty much 90% filmed in Flint.”

Those interested in being an extra can send a message to the movie’s Facebook page or to the film’s crowdfunding site.

Theron asks that all inquiries are professional in tone, include headshots, and list relevant acting experience.

Filming is set to begin Sept. 28.